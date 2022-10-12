The best P90 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

In recent weeks, the older Modern Warfare weapons have become increasingly popular in Call of Duty: Warzone. With many of them receiving buffs in Season 5 and Modern Warfare 2 just over the horizon, fans are loading up their classes with Modern Warfare guns no matter the map or playlist.

One older weapon to receive a majority of the buzz from the community has been the P90. The P90 is a classic submachine gun that received a buff in Season 5 and will appear in MW2, giving fans all the more reason to use its best loadout in Warzone.

While there might be stronger overall SMGs to use in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, the P90 is still a fantastic gun to use. It has a giant magazine as its default and a tremendous fire rate, giving players a true edge in close-range combat. Though its damage is somewhat lacking, the P90’s mobility also boosts its prowess in close quarters.

As expected, fans should only use the P90 as a secondary weapon when they want to push an enemy. To get the most out of the P90 in these situations, fans will want to use the SMG’s best set of attachments.

Best P90 loadout in Warzone