The Glazers ‘set price to negotiate Man Utd sale’ in new twist

Manchester United owners the Glazers would be willing to negotiate a sale if somebody coughed up £9billion, according to reports. The Americans have long made it clear they’re in it for the long run over at Old Trafford. Yet it appears that figure would be enough to take them to the table, though there’s no indication Sir Jim Ratcliffe or anyone else is currently capable of doing that.

Manchester United were controversially purchased by the Glazers back in 2005, with the Americans spending nearly £800million on a deal.

Initially, the trophies kept coming – with Sir Alex Ferguson managing to guide the club to five Premier League titles, as well as the Champions League, in the years that followed.

However, amid United’s plight in the time since, the Glazers have become increasingly controversial.

They continue to invest only what the Red Devils earn, putting none of their own money in, while they’ve also allowed Old Trafford to pale in comparison to some of the super stadiums around the world.

For now, though, they have no plans to sell up.

