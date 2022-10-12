The identity of 2014 Jane Doe in Twin Falls has been uncovered

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A 2014 cold case of Jane Doe, whose body was found in the water below the Perrine Bridge, has been solved.

The Jane Doe has been identified as Cynthia Gunnerson, also known as Sasha Ergateage, of San Diego, California.

The case had been considered inactive since august of 2020.

The case was picked up by Idaho Cold Case Advanced DNA Methods Working Group, who sent a DNA sample to Othram, Inc Labs in Texas. There, through genetic sequencing, Gunnerson’s identity was confirmed.

“In the end run, we knew that Jane Doe had a family somewhere, we knew that she had a life and a family and that there were people that were missing her, that’s really hard to walk away from. Wow, we couldn’t be happier that we have this and can provide some closure to them,” said Lori Stewart from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

On October of 2014, Gunnerson was laid to rest in Sunset Memorial Park, with a Jane Doe headstone. What happens to her body now will be left up to her family. The Gunnersons have asked for privacy in their time of mourning.

On Wednesday, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office released the following press release outlining the details of the investigation.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office (TFCSO), Idaho State Police Forensic Services (ISPFS), Idaho Cold Case Advanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM), and Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office are pleased to announce they have solved a 2014 unidentified, deceased female case.

On September 9, 2014, a kayaker on the Snake River found the body of a woman floating in the water below the Perrine Bridge.

Twin Falls County Deputies, and Search and Rescue responded and recovered the body of the woman. Sadly, there was no identification on her body.

After an autopsy and DNA samples and fingerprints were gathered, the woman, Jane Doe, was buried at Sunset Memorial Park on Oct. 7th, 2014, with a small gathering including members of the coroner’s office, law enforcement personnel, and a few community members.

Twin Falls Deputies worked extensively to identify Jane Doe and the circumstances regarding her death. With the help of local media, the community was asked for assistance in identifying her.

Investigators combed the area, canvased local motels, restaurants, mental health services, the bus depot, taxi services and truck stops. Her images and fingerprints were entered into national databases and facial recognition programs with no results.

Fourteen states reached out with missing person cases that matched some of the woman’s description, but no matches were made.

The case was actively investigated until February of 2016, and then worked sporadically until August of 2020 when it was deemed “inactive,” with no new leads. The coroner’s office listed her cause of death as suicide.

In December of 2021, The Idaho Cold Case Advanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) contacted our office and offered their assistance. In April of this year, the group submitted a known sample from the unidentified female to labs at Othram, Inc. of Woodland Texas, which generated a lead through forensic genetic genealogy testing.

The resulting information from these tests, gave deputies the information they needed. They contacted the identified parents who submitted their DNA for further testing.

On September 22, 2022, fingerprint and DNA results from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab confirmed the female’s identity as Cynthia Gunnerson (a.k.a. Sasha Ergateage) from San Diego, California.

The Gunnerson case is the second solved by the ICCADM.

ICCADM is a resource for state, local, and county agencies to identify cold cases where advanced DNA testing methods (like molecular genetic genealogy and Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG)), criminal intelligence, and other techniques could provide new investigative leads.

Cynthia Gunnerson’s parents are grateful to have answers about their daughter, and ask for privacy as they grieve her loss.

