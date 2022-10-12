Tourist horror as Spanish beaches invaded by flying ants

Tourists holidaying in Spain’s Alicante region were horrified to see beaches covered with flying ants this week. The sand is reported to be full of insects.

The insects have also invaded local parks and streets as well as schools and first appeared on Tuesday.

According to tourists, sunbathers have been left horrified about finding Alicante’s beaches crawling with the bugs.

One horrified sunbather said: “They look like a black blanket on the sand.”

Experts say that the flying ants appear every autumn or spring when it rains and it is part of their biological cycle.

