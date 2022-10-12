Ulrika Jonsson feels ‘uneasy’ over Heidi Klum and daughter’s sexy pics

Ulrika Jonsson, 55, has slammed Heidi Klum’s decision to pose with her 18-year-old daughter Leni for an underwear campaign. The 49-year-old embraced the cameras with her eldest child as they put their sensational physiques centre-stage in various lingerie items.
As part of the campaign, the mother and daughter were also seen dancing around together in a video.
In view of her 9.9. million Instagram followers, Heidi wrote: “Together with @intimissimiofficial we celebrate women; the love and support between a mother and her daughter; and how confident, beautiful and happy lingerie can make you feel.
“Check out our favorite styles online and in all Intimissimi stores and explore ‘the art of Italian lingerie’.”
In her latest column, Ulrika said such a photoshoot had “now become a disconcerting thing”.
She made the comment as she claimed Heidi, alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss and Yolanda Hadid who have also shared a photoshoot with their daughters “made the strategic decision to exhibit their girls”.
Ulrika told The Sun: “Heidi Klum isn’t the first and she won’t be the last as she makes many feel slightly uneasy by posing in undies with her equally scantily clad 18-year-old Leni.
“Is it just me, or has this now become a disconcerting thing? It feels like a bizarre, modern-day version of the days of Jane Austen, when your daughter was paraded and boasted about – it was about grandstanding your genes while secretly and stealthily whispering, ‘Look what I’ve made’.
She added: “It’s not that they’re not proud of me, rather that they would see it as ‘total cringe’.”
Ulrika concluded her opinion by suggesting that some celebrities are “touting their daughters” and “showing tem off for all the world to see what beautiful creatures they are”.
The former Gladiators star is a mum to children; Cameron, 28, Bo, 22, Martha, 18 and Malcolm, 14.
She has been married three times, most recently to Brian Monet up until their split in 2019.
Following their divorce, Ulrika signed up to dating app Hinge and also went on Celebs Go Dating.
Speaking on Loose Women about her love life, she said of a potential new lover: “If I’m too lively, too crazy for someone, then you’re not my guy. You need to be able to handle someone who is lively and is not prepared to go quietly into older age.
“But you’ve got to have some conversation as well, right? That doesn’t always happen.
“I’ve never had a type, so variety has been the spice of life.”
