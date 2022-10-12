“Winding Your Way Through Your Own Family History And Genealogy” Oct. 15

The annual and quarterly meeting for the Hancock County Historical Society will be held at the former Carthage Senior Citizens building at 301 Main St. in Carthage at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Michael Neill, a former Hancock County resident and teacher, as well as an excellent person to learn about your family history and genealogy, has consented to present a program on the topic of “Winding Your Way Through Your Own Family History and Genealogy.”
Michael has taken groups to Utah, Indiana and other states to search at the best places to collect information on a family that you are looking for.
He will add his own style in his words for looking for the past generations of your family.
Available for purchase will be his book “Genealogy Tip of the Day.” Admission is free and the program is open to the public and/or anyone who is interested in their family history. A certain amount of time will be available for your questions. Bring your questions and history to the meeting.
You won’t want to miss this program as Michael has the expertise, knowledge and know-how to find answers to your questions. This is your opportunity for learning, how to find resources and lead you in the right direction. For more information on the program, call the Hancock County Historical Society at 217-357-0043 or e-mail at www.hancockcountyhistory.com.