Yet another bulletproof Netflix original embraces mediocrity to reach the Top 10 in 55 countries

You can set your watch to a reliably mediocre Netflix original arriving every few days to make a major impact on the viewership charts, and seeing as it’s been almost an entire week since Luckiest Girl Alive came along to fulfill the obligation, we were about due something like Someone Borrowed.

The Brazilian rom-com hasn’t been resoundingly panned, we should point out, but the overwhelming majority of reviews note that it’s essentially a sugar rush of formula and cliche that’s fleetingly fun while it lasts, but doesn’t possess anything that’s going to have you thinking about it even an hour after the credits roll.

And yet, because Someone Borrowed is a motion picture you won’t find anywhere else other than Netflix, it’s instantly become another smash hit for the platform. As per FlixPatrol, director Cris D’Amato’s lightweight and frothy effort has debuted on the Top 10 in a whopping 55 countries, taking the top spot in nine of them, and it likely isn’t done. As things stand, it’s the third most-watched title on the streaming service’s global rankings, once again underlining the Teflon-coated nature of the in-house formula.

Caio Castro’s Luiz has spent his life avoiding committed relationships that aren’t with his mother and three sisters. However, things need to change when he discovers that he’ll be excised from his mom’s will if he doesn’t get married before she dies. Naturally, he hires a woman to pretend to be his wife… and you can probably guess where this is all heading. Inoffensive, bland, and entirely forgettable; the algorithm has knocked it out of the park once again.