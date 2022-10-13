10 Best Call Of Duty Halloween Skins

The Call of Duty series has had a pretty good skin run ever since it got rid of the loot box system it had before and implemented the ability for players to choose to buy different bundles with skins for their characters and their guns. The bundles have included character skins that range from being kind of cute like the Mara Notice Meow skin to being creepy like everything that’ll be on this list.





These skins are not only some of the creepiest skins but also those that were in Halloween bundles on Call of Duty. The skins that this article will be focusing on are those that belong to the Call of Duty series’ operators rather than those that belong to the different weapons in the game.

10/10 Dr. Karlov

The Dr. Karlov skin belongs to BALE and does not have the most going on in terms of the visual effects that players get from using some other Halloween skins. That doesn’t take away from the skin though as the skin looks good in its own merit by having BALE look like a mad scientist that’s used some sort of concoction on himself.

The Dr. Karlov skin has half of a face mask made of glass that shows a large scar beneath it. He also has black eyes and a bloody nose that add to the character looking as though he’s either dying or morphing into something much more sinister.

9/10 Ghostface

The Haunting Ghosts of Verdansk Halloween event in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone brought in Ghostface from the Scream movie series. The costume features the mask that the serial killer wears as well as the dark black hooded robe and military-style combat boots.

During the Halloween event, it was a good time to use the costume as it looked like part of a scene from the movie but instead of a neighborhood, the killer was running around in the fog-filled Verdansk.

8/10 Frank The Rabbit Donnie Darko

The Frank the Rabbit costume is just as twisted as it looks in the Donnie Darko movie. The costume invites existential fear into the hearts of players that look at it as it did in the movie as the main antagonist that drives the plot of the film forward.

The costume designers did an excellent job at the textures that the rabbit costume has as it is given a nice flair of realism. The costume is by every means creepy yet also looks like something that could be worn in real life rather than it giving off a fully monstrous portrayal of Frank the Rabbit.

7/10 Leather Face

The Leather Face skin looks as though the chainsaw-wielding villain from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre killed a soldier and decided to put on his combat pack. His mask still looks as though it was made out of the flesh of the humans that he killed. The stitched features, loose skin, and dark eye shadows create a strong sense of suspense.

Whoever decided to keep the apron on this Leatherface rendition made it so that the already creepy skin had a whole other layer of creepiness. The blood-soaked apron that Leatherface will instill fear in any opponent he ends up chasing away.

6/10 Azrael

The Azrael skin was, like many of these skins, part of the Halloween content that was released for Warzone for the 2020 haunting event. The Azrael name of the skin comes from the name of the angel of death in some religions. This shows as the skin comprises different grim features that include a skeleton mask and blacked-out pieces of armor.

The Azrael skin for the operator Ghost also includes a long black hooded cape with a lot of tears in it. The skin looks like what the Grim Reaper might appear as to a soldier fighting in modern-day combat.

5/10 Billy

Billy is the terrifying puppet from the Saw series that is controlled by the main antagonist of most of the movies. Billy has large black eyes that pierce through the soul of any player that dares look into them for far too long. The skin also has the signature spiraled cheeks and the mouth looks like that of a puppet.

The suit that the character wears is also exactly the same as that of the movie with the red bow tie and red pocket square. Billy has a lot of attention to detail put into him as players will be able to tell from the red shows that Billy’s skin has that are the exact ones the puppet wears in the movie.

4/10 Lumens Maxis

Lumens Maxis looks like she belongs in a game outside of Call of Duty: Warzone. Her skin resembles a character that a player can encounter or create in a cyberpunk-themed video game. Her face looks like it can split open and reveal a robot interior. She additionally has bright neon pink eyes that are haunting to stare into.

On top of all of that, her clothes have a pink neon pattern that shoots up her body. This makes for some really flashy effects that the character carries around on her person.

3/10 Disciple Of Mayhem

The one bad thing about skins is that a lot of the time, they only look cool when a player’s teammates or opponents are looking at them. This is especially true in a game like Call of Duty that’s in first person at least for the most part. The Disciple of Mayhem skin is one that looks amazing for every single party involved in witnessing it.

The player with the skin on gets to see the charred hands of the skin pulsing with fiery ash. For players going up against this skin or in the person wearing the skin’s party, it’s nice to stare at as it has some nice fire-based particle effects.

2/10 Ghost Of War

A lot of the Halloween skins that involve skeletons in Call of Duty games tend to have a black face cover with a skeleton imprint on top of it. The skeleton is never really a full skeleton. This skin is an actual skeleton but removes a lot of the generic skeleton tropes by adding fiery energy that it expels.

This skeleton’s design tells a story as a shield on its back that looks like it’s been shot through with arrows. It also has two flaming blades that look as though they have been stabbed through the skeleton’s ribcage. From the looks of it and its name, it might be the vengeful spirit of a fallen warrior.

1/10 Necro Queen

Necro Queen is a scary skin. It’s not just any scary skin though it has to be by far–without a doubt–the scariest skin that the Call of Duty series has ever had. Her entire skin looks as though it is being haunted by different spirits. At first glance, players might notice that her face is constantly changing from looking somewhat put together but terrifying to slowly rotting until she’s a skeleton.

The Necro Queen dress is also constantly changing its state with her dress darkening and hand prints beginning to appear all around her body.

