19 Times Actors Made Some Low-Key Shady Comments About Their TV Shows

13.

And Denise Crosby, who played Tasha Yar on Star Trek: The Next Generation, was also not fond of what her character was given to do. “I was struggling with not being able to do much with the character. I had all these ideas and couldn’t do them. I was just stage dressing. I chose to leave instead of just being satisfied with that,” she said. Her character was killed off at the end of the first season to accommodate her. “I couldn’t wait to get off that show,” she said in another interview. “I didn’t want to spend the next six years going, ‘Aye, aye, Captain,’ and standing there, in the same uniform, in the same position on the bridge.”