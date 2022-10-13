A Reddit Video Proves How Much Advantage Aim Assist Provides in Call of Duty

Aim Assist has been a massive topic of debate among Call of Duty fans. Especially the PC gamers, who have been the ones who raised the most voices against this feature. Recently, a Redditor shared a video related to the CoD Aim Assist.

This controversial feature is famous among gamers, especially shooter game fans. However, those new in the gaming scene might wonder what Aim Assist is. It is a gameplay mechanic developed to help players hit their targets more easily.

Mostly, all video games these days offer this feature to players with controllers. However, Call of Duty’s rotational assist has faced much scrutiny. PC gamers even compared this feature to the cheat called Aimbot.

Redditor shows how Aim Assist works in Call of Duty

A Redditor named Crazy-Zucchini1984 recently shared a Call of Duty gameplay video where he showcased how to use the game’s rotational Aim Assist. The player showcased that players must use both analog sticks on the controller to use this feature.

To show the results of an active rotational Aim Assist, the Redditor tried it on various movement styles in-game. And he could easily move the crosshair onto the moving enemy with Aim Assist despite the enemy’s moving pattern.

This is why there has been a war between PC and Console gamers. The former always questioned the latter’s skill because of using such features. Although PC gamers also have a feature called Aimbot that needs to be installed externally, its usage is unethical.

Aim Assist and Aimbot both work similarly, but there are some major differences. The Aim Assist only moves the crosshair closer to the target, while the Aimbot moves the crosshair to the enemy’s head most times.

Fans react to the CoD aim assist explanation

The Call of Duty aim assist explanation went viral, even on Twitter. Many Call of Duty fans showcased their unacceptance of aim assist, and one even called it an “illegal hack.” Meanwhile, some fans challenged the controller players to play using a keyboard and mouse.

While PC gamers complained about Aim Assist being a legal hack, the controller player complained about never getting such good Aim Assist in the game as in the video.

What do you think about the Aim Assist in Call of Duty games? Do you think it should be there in the game? Share your opinion in the comments.

