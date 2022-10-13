Alison Hammond sparks divide over NTAs ‘win’ as star dazzles

The This Morning presenter wowed in a black gown with a plunging neckline as she posed alongside her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison’s dress also featured a red sequinned detail and short puffed sleeves while she added height to her frame with a pair of heels.

She styled her dark locks into a high ponytail, and the presenter also sported a pair of eye-catching black earrings.

Fans have excitedly taken to Twitter and called for Alison to scoop the Best Presenter Award but this has sparked some divide on social media.

Twitter user, Lee remarked: “Ant and Dec all the way for me.”

Matt moaned: “If Alison Hammond wins an #NTA really?… #ntawards.”

Lynn remarked: “Alison Hammond is everywhere.”

But others disagreed as they backed the presenter to scoop the award, as Amy Jo wrote: “Alison Hammond has been trending on Twitter pretty much all day with people wanting her to win. She’s a star and would be a very worthy winner.”

Jodie commented: “Sorry did we all hear that cheer go up for Alison Hammond at the beginning then? She’s so loved it’s amazing. Absolute queen who deserves it all. #NTA.”

Lee Richards added: “Hope Alison Hammond wins a #NTA.”