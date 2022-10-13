All Creatures Great and Small star praises Alf Wight’s kids for advice

All Creatures Great and Small continues to be a global hit with Nicholas Ralph playing renowned Yorkshire vet, James Herriot. Throughout season three he has been tackling married life with his wife Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) and they will soon be thinking about the next stage of their relationship. Actor Nicholas spoke to Express.co.uk and other press about the advice they were given by Alf’s children.

James and Helen have become closer than ever since they moved in together at Skeldale House.

Helen has finally found her feet at the practice and she has quickly become a valued member of the household.

She and James do have their differences, but they always manage to talk things out and resolve problems quickly.

The two actors have been praised for their portrayals of the much-loved couple and Alf Wight’s children, Jim and Rosie, have given the show their seal of approval.

They have acted as advisors to the cast since day one and have even appeared on set to show their support.

READ MORE: BBC viewers call for Strictly to be cancelled after 20 years