It’s up to you what genre of music you choose to dedicate to your partner. But when choosing Bollywood love songs for a playlist, be sure to mix it up. If you want to reignite romantic moments in your relationship, you must have a library of both classic and contemporary songs.

Choose music that makes you feel nostalgic. Your lover should be reminded of the wonderful times you’ve shared together by the words in the music. The ideal selection is a song with lyrics that tell a story and create an image.

Bollywood songs that you can identify as a couple tend to be the most romantic. There are songs that are significant to both you and your lover. Make sure these songs are in your playlist because they honor every moment of your life.

You’ll remember your lover’s snug times when they sing you certain love songs. Such tunes will bring out the passion and warmth of intimate and passionate moments. The songs that truly touch your heart and intellect are frequently those that highlight various facets of your relationship.

Bollywood love songs for your lover are featured in the following list, which is eclectic in its selection. You will have a lot to say if you identify with these love songs from legendary singers Arijit Singh to Atif Aslam.

Atif Aslam’s

Dil Diyan Gallan

Dil Meri Na Sune

Pehli Dafa

Dekhte Dekhte

Tu Jaane Na (Jhankar)

Piya O Re Piya

Jeena Jeena

Jab Koi Baat

Tere Sang Yaara

Be Intehaan

Sonu Nigam’s

Suraj huva madham

Mere haath mein

Main agar kahoon

Saathiya

Abhi mujh me kahin

Tumse mil ke dil ka haal

Meri duniya hai

I love you

Arijit Singh’s

Samjhawan

Humdard

Hawayein

Raabta

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Tum Hi Ho

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Enna Sona

Soch Na sake

This sums up our list of romantic songs!

