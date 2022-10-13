Batesville Memorial Public Library Events Oct. 17 to 31

Oct. 17 @ 10 & 11 am – Mother Goose Toddler Time with Miss Sarah is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. For ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.

Oct. 18 @ 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.

Oct. 18 @ 6 pm – Halloween Ballads presented by Ron Nicholson. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library as Prof. Nicholson presents frightening ballads that are perfect for the Halloween season connects them to American country music.

Oct. 18 @ 6 pm – Car Care for Teens at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Know how to check your oil? Jump start your car? And what to do when your tire goes flat. A local mechanic will present an interactive session to teach the basics of car care. Register at ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 20 @ 10 & 4 – Thur. Craft Day: Pumpkin Guts Slime for Pre-K – 2nd grade. Join us at the Batesville Memorial Public Library to make pumpkin guts slime. Register at ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 20 @ 1 pm – Crafternoon Snowflake Quilling with Carolyn Dieckmann at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. Back by popular demand, Carolyn will teach participants how to make quilled snowflakes for the holiday season. Register at ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 20 @ 4 pm – Pumpkin Painting Character Style at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for 3rd – 8th grade. Do you have a favorite book character? Turn them into a pumpkin. Create a character or just have some spooky fun painting a pumpkin. Register at ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 20 @ 6:30 pm – The BMPL Ukulele Club meets the first and third Thursdays of the month at 6:30 pm.

Oct. 21 & Oct. 22 from 10 am to 3 pm – UnStick Your Genealogy Workshop. 2-Day Workshop presented by Lisa Lisson at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. This workshop will give you information on underutilized genealogy resources and strategies. There is a fee of $35 which includes lunch and refreshments both days. For more information or to register, visit ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 22 from 10 am to 1 pm – Free Community Shred Event in the Batesville Memorial Public Library parking lot. If the truck fills up before 1 pm it will leave. For more information on box limits and accepted items, visit ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 22 @ 10 Am – Saturday Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library for ages 3-6.

Oct. 24 @ 10 & 11 am – Mother Goose Toddler Time with Miss Sarah is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. For ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.

Oct. 25 @ 10, 2 & 6 – Storytime at the Batesville Memorial Public Library incorporates books, songs, and activities to build early literacy skills. For ages 3-6.

Oct. 25 @ 1 pm – Knit Together at BMPL with Cassie Nash. Interested in learning how to knit? Bring your own yarn and needles for help getting started. If you already know how to knit, join us and work on your current project. For more information, visit ebatesville.com/events.

Oct. 25 @ 6:30 pm – Aging Care Series: Spouses and Nursing Home Care presented by Ann Edwards of Aging Care Solutions at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. What will happen if your spouse has to go into a nursing home? How will you pay for it? Will you lose your house and life savings? Join us to learn the answers to these questions and more.

Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 7 pm – The Great Pumpkin Party at the Batesville Memorial Public Library. It’s not just a Pumpkin Party, it’s THE Pumpkin Party! Join us for games, activities, and storytime as we celebrate the book “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Oct. 31 @ 10 & 11 am – Mother Goose Toddler Time with Miss Sarah is a fun-filled 30 minute interactive session designed to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. For ages 0-3 at the Batesville Memorial Public Library.