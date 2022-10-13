‘Beverly Hills Cop 4: Alex Foley’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

Axel Foley, one of the most iconic characters of Eddie Murphy’s career will make a triumphant return in the upcoming Beverly Hills Cop 4, which is confirmed to be called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. The movie is currently filming until the end of October 2022 and has two new cast members. Here’s everything we know so far.

Beverly Hills Cop 4 is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy film and the fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Netflix was first announced to receive the movie back in November 2019.

After years of delays, rewrites, and moving to different studios in 2019, it was confirmed that the long-awaited sequel would be distributed exclusively by Netflix.

Its last major delay was back in 2015 when Paramount yanked the movie from its supposed 2016 release.

Jerry Bruckheimer Films is the studio behind Beverly Hills Cop 4’s production, directed by Australian direct Mark Molloy (known for Apple at work – The Underdogs). That’s after Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah departed the project in April 2022.

Jerry Bruckheimer, Melissa Reid, and Eddie Murphy are producers on the movie, while Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, and Will Beall serve as writers.

What is the plot of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

We’ve now got an updated idea of what we can expect from the fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie, tentatively titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.

As you know, it’s been nearly 30 years since the release of Beverly Hills Cop 3 and you would’ve thought we’ve now got a retired Axel Foley returning to the LAPD.

Here’s what we know so far:

“Axel Foley returns to Beverly Hills once more after receiving a phone call from an old friend warning that his estranged daughter Jane might be in danger. Quickly making new enemies as he teams up with Jane and her ex, Detective Bobby Tapia, Axel finds himself caught up in a conspiracy stretching between deadly cartels, even the Beverly Hills Police.”

Who are the cast members of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

So far the only confirmed cast member of Beverly Hills Cop 4 is Eddie Murphy, who will be reprising his iconic role as Axel Foley.

The past few years have seen a revival of Murphy’s career, he was excellent in his comeback feature Dolemite Is My Name. Not to mention the incredibly successful Coming 2 Amercia (2021) on Amazon Prime, which was watched for 1.4 billion minutes in its opening week.

On August 29th, Deadline revealed two new cast members for the fourth installment and confirmed the movie’s title as per our previous reporting.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Project Power, The Trial the Chicago 7)

Taylour Paige (Zola, Sharp Stick)

Following rumors that John Ashton and Judge Reinhold are to return for Beverly Hills Cop 4. We got official confirmed on September 21st that it was the case alongside the news that some other previous faces will appear to!

Judge Reinhold will retun to play Detective Billy Rosewood

will retun to play Detective Billy Rosewood John Ahston will retun to play Sargeant Taggart

will retun to play Sargeant Taggart Paul Reiser will return to play Jeffrey

will return to play Jeffrey Bronson Pinchot will return to play Serge

In late September 2022, it was announced that Kevin Bacon (Footloose, Mystic River) will be appearing in the new series.

Rounding out the cast includes:

James Preston Rogers (Outlander) as Kurtz

(Outlander) as Kurtz Damien Diaz (Shamless) as Sam Enriquez

(Shamless) as Sam Enriquez Joseph Aviel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Silva

(Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Silva Michael Camp (Magnum P.I.) as Deputy Maples

(Magnum P.I.) as Deputy Maples Chantal Nchako (The Mad Whale)

What is the production status of Beverly Hills Cop 4?

It’s taken a while for the movie to start production but the movie entered pre-production in February 2022.

According to Variety Insight, in early 2022, the new movie was set to film in Detroit, Michigan, and Los Angeles, California. ProductionWeekly notes that some of the filmings will take place in San Bernardino and Los Angeles, California.

It was confirmed earlier in 2022 that production was likely to get underway in 2022 given that the California Film Commission granted Netflix a whopping $15,759,000 in tax credits for the movie.

Since pre-production was announced, Mark Molly replaced Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as the movie’s directors.

New updates suggest that filming on Beverly Hills Cop: Alex F. is due to get underway on August 29th, 2022. Filming is due to wrap up at the end of October 2022 (October 31st).

Below you can see some of the shots for the movie:

On September 24th, they filmed a risky helicopter landing scene outside the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Eddie Murphy fans will also want to keep a close eye on Netflix’s upcoming You People movie set to debut in 2022, which will have Murphy in a lead role.

It’s also worth noting that Variety stated at the time of the original announcement of the fourth movie that the deal also means that Netflix would produce an additional sequel should this entry do well.

Are you looking forward to the release of Beverly Hills Cop 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!