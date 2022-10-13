Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Naruto with Konohamaru in Shinobi Striker – Xbox Wire

Naruto continues to gain momentum, marking the anime’s 20th anniversary in October, and the 4th anniversary of “Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker” back in August. There has been lots of excitement around the series, but what can we look forward to in the future?

Read on to see the newest character DLC Konohamaru Sarutobi (Bortuo) in action for Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker, plus info on the renovated map Hidden Sand Village Training Field and insight on making the game!

A Look Back…

The project was born out of a desire to create a game that would allow players to experience themselves as “shinobi” through their avatars, even though various Naruto games have been sold to date. In the initial stages of development, the most difficult part was coming up with the rules of the game. The developers wanted to make it easier to win and more interesting for the four players to share roles and work in tandem. After repeated test-plays and revisions, they created the game we all know and love!

Additional Content

Thanks to user support, we’ve been able to celebrate four years of new content from the initial launch. Now, with the latest Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto), we mark the release of 31 types of DLC.

In these four years, there’s been a concerted effort to create weapons and costumes that can be obtained through in-game events, with a total of 1,000 types available. There are also original scientific ninja tools that can only be used in Shinobi Striker, so Naruto fans should take note of that.

Weapons and costumes used by the original characters are always popular, but colorful items such as Frog Costume and the Nine Tails tail accessory are also very popular, making it fun just to walk through the online lobby and see the unique avatars.

The lobby was created as a place where people who don’t know each other can interact with each other through emoticons, and we found out that there were so many more. And there were 150 different character emotions in the lobby, too!

Updates and Improvements

On top of cosmetic updates, the developers have been working to improve the playing environment. We have been aware of the problem that some people play unfairly, focusing on it last year and finally implemented a reporting function in the update on September 28, 2022.

The development team is also focusing on the map renovations that users have been requesting. The renovated map Hidden Sand Village Training Field was just recently released!

Now, the narrower size of the map is divided into upper and lower levels, which can be accessed through holes placed in several locations on the map, allowing you new ways to sneak up on the enemy team.

In addition, routes are narrowed down by fences and lids that appear at different times of the day and under different battle rules for the stages.

As a new gimmick, some of the fences that narrow down the route have movable gates that open when a sign is made, making it possible to take a shortcut, albeit a time-consuming one, to places that would normally require a detour. The player’s judgment is put to the test as they’re left unprotected while they open up these shortcuts.

What’s Next?

As previously announced, there are plans for Naruto (Baryon Mode) DLC and Isshiki Otsutsuki. You can look forward to playing as them in the future!





Now, read more about our newest character DLC!

Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto)

Who is Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto)? He is the grandson of the third Hokage, Hiruzen Sarutobi, and nephew of the former jonin Asuma Sarutobi. When he was a young, he looked up to the seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, as his master, and received various teachings from him. Now he takes care of the next generation of shinobi, including Boruto Uzumaki, as a jonin in the Hidden Leaf Village. Konohamaru Sarutobi (Boruto) excels at attacking a large number of enemies in the title.

Let’s lead your team to victory with the three Ninjutsu as follows!

“ Fire Style: Burning Ash ” – Blows hot ash over a wide area and causes an explosion to attack

” – Blows hot ash over a wide area and causes an explosion to attack “ Fire Style: Flaming Meteors ” – Can simultaneously disrupt the enemy team’s formation by launching a clone and attacking with flame bombs

” – Can simultaneously disrupt the enemy team’s formation by launching a clone and attacking with flame bombs “Summoning: Enra” – Disable multiple enemies simultaneously by summoning its partner, Enra, and activating a sealing Jutsu.

Ninjutsu 1: “Fire Style: Burning Ash”

User expels hot ash from their mouth. The ash persists as smoke, flinching targets it touches and inhibiting vision. Additional input or flames from a Fire Style attack will cause it to explode, inflicting continuous burn damage on enemies caught in the blast.

Ninjutsu 2 “Fire Style: Flaming Meteors”

A Jutsu that launches a clone into the air, continuously raining down flame bombs. Targets hit by the flame bombs take damage. Also forces enemies locked on to you to lock on to the clone instead.

Secrect Technique: Summoning Jutsu: Enra

Summons Enra to wrap around enemies within range. Inflicts continuous damage, reduces movement speed, and disables Substitutions. Additional input activates “Combined Sealing: Monkey-Sun Suppression”, knocking enemies out and increasing their respawn time.

Thank You

We wouldn’t be able to celebrate the game’s 4th anniversary without everyone’s continued support, so thank you all shinobi! The quest, challenge, and mission of the developers is to make you feel the passion and joy of the game — and they promise to continue live by that attitude.

Though there are still things to work on in the game, the developers will do their best to make this title one that people look forward to and say, “I’m going to play Shinobi Striker today, too.”

We hope that you will continue to enjoy our game for a long time to come.

