CoD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass: Check out all tiers and rewards of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9- Season 9: Zombies Are Back is live now! As the ever-so-subtle name suggests this Season is all about the spooky, the scary, and the return of the horde with new and returning modes, new ways to fight, and a reskin of a fan-favorite map. As usual, this Community update will focus on all the content launching in-game along with Season 9 including the Battle Pass content, the Return of Classic Zombies, Seasonal Challenges, and much more!
Battle Pass
The Season 9: Zombies Are Back Battle Pass is now live! This new pass features the operators: Kui Ji, Domino, Zero, and Merc 5. The weapons in the pass include ICR-1, SKS, GKS, Chopper, and the new weapon Krig 6. We also have a new lethal – the C4 – earnable in the pass and a variety of other items and blueprints. Below you’ll find highlights of both the free and paid versions of the Battle Pass!
Free Battle Pass
- Sticker – Ghostly Bloom (tier 1)
- Parachute – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 4)
- M13 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 8)
- C4 (tier 14)
- ASM 10 – Ghostly Ships (tier 16)
- Wingsuit – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 18)
- New Weapon – Krig 6 (tier 21)
- Charm – Ship in a Bottle (tier 26)
- EMP – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 28)
- Ninja – Deep Sea Creature (tier 31)
- Crossbow – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 34)
- Tank – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 36)
- .50 GS – Deep Sea Creature (tier 38)
- Storm Ball – Deep Sea Creature (tier 41)
- Wingsuit – Deep Sea Creature (Tier 46)
- BY 15 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 50)
Premium Pass
- Zero – Dark Sails Agent (tier 1)
- ICR-1 – Death Ahoy (tier 1)
- AGR 556 – Ghostly Ships (tier 1)
- Charm – Tentacle Solider (tier 5)
- SKS – Ruby Serpent (tier 10)
- Merc 5 – Sea Monster (tier 12)
- Calling Card – Pirate’s Battle (tier 15)
- Frame – Demonic Designs (tier 19)
- Shorty – Ghostly Ships (tier 20)
- Avatar – Undead Oceans (tier 29)
- GKS – Mad About Science (tier 30)
- Domino – Carbon Smoke (tier 35)
- XPR-50 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 39)
- Chopper – Dark in the Depths (tier 40)
- Emote – Cannon Fodder (tier 44)
- Krig 6 – Earth’s Crust (tier 50)
- Kui Ji – Sapporo Stealth (tier 50)
On top of everything else in the pass, there is also a Battle Pass Bundle which comes with the following five epic items and a BP tier earn-rate boost:~ Parachute – Ocean Monster~ Ice Axe – Ocean Monster~ Frame – Polarizing~ Avatar – Monstrous Waters~ Calling Card – Monsters in Darkness
And on top, of that, we have our Ground Forces Subscription! Join Ground Forces and unlock the following –
- Premium Battle Pass
- Rott – Aether Lord (Epic)
- DR-H – Dark Secrets (Epic)
- Backpack – Violet Skull (Epic)
- 50% off 10x Crate Pulls 3 times per month
- + 10% Player XP
- + 10% Weapon XP
