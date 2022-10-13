CoD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass: Check out all tiers and rewards of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9- Season 9: Zombies Are Back is live now! As the ever-so-subtle name suggests this Season is all about the spooky, the scary, and the return of the horde with new and returning modes, new ways to fight, and a reskin of a fan-favorite map. As usual, this Community update will focus on all the content launching in-game along with Season 9 including the Battle Pass content, the Return of Classic Zombies, Seasonal Challenges, and much more! For future updates on Call of Duty Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN

Battle Pass

The Season 9: Zombies Are Back Battle Pass is now live! This new pass features the operators: Kui Ji, Domino, Zero, and Merc 5. The weapons in the pass include ICR-1, SKS, GKS, Chopper, and the new weapon Krig 6. We also have a new lethal – the C4 – earnable in the pass and a variety of other items and blueprints. Below you’ll find highlights of both the free and paid versions of the Battle Pass!

Free Battle Pass

Sticker – Ghostly Bloom (tier 1)

Parachute – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 4)

M13 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 8)

C4 (tier 14)

ASM 10 – Ghostly Ships (tier 16)

Wingsuit – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 18)

New Weapon – Krig 6 (tier 21)

Charm – Ship in a Bottle (tier 26)

EMP – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 28)

Ninja – Deep Sea Creature (tier 31)

Crossbow – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 34)

Tank – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 36)

.50 GS – Deep Sea Creature (tier 38)

Storm Ball – Deep Sea Creature (tier 41)

Wingsuit – Deep Sea Creature (Tier 46)

BY 15 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 50)

Premium Pass

Zero – Dark Sails Agent (tier 1)

ICR-1 – Death Ahoy (tier 1)

AGR 556 – Ghostly Ships (tier 1)

Charm – Tentacle Solider (tier 5)

SKS – Ruby Serpent (tier 10)

Merc 5 – Sea Monster (tier 12)

Calling Card – Pirate’s Battle (tier 15)

Frame – Demonic Designs (tier 19)

Shorty – Ghostly Ships (tier 20)

Avatar – Undead Oceans (tier 29)

GKS – Mad About Science (tier 30)

Domino – Carbon Smoke (tier 35)

XPR-50 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 39)

Chopper – Dark in the Depths (tier 40)

Emote – Cannon Fodder (tier 44)

Krig 6 – Earth’s Crust (tier 50)

Kui Ji – Sapporo Stealth (tier 50)

On top of everything else in the pass, there is also a Battle Pass Bundle which comes with the following five epic items and a BP tier earn-rate boost:~ Parachute – Ocean Monster~ Ice Axe – Ocean Monster~ Frame – Polarizing~ Avatar – Monstrous Waters~ Calling Card – Monsters in Darkness

And on top, of that, we have our Ground Forces Subscription! Join Ground Forces and unlock the following –

Premium Battle Pass

Rott – Aether Lord (Epic)

DR-H – Dark Secrets (Epic)

Backpack – Violet Skull (Epic)

50% off 10x Crate Pulls 3 times per month

+ 10% Player XP

+ 10% Weapon XP

