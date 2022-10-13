Categories
Gaming

Check out all tiers and rewards of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9


CoD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass: Check out all tiers and rewards of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9- Season 9: Zombies Are Back is live now! As the ever-so-subtle name suggests this Season is all about the spooky, the scary, and the return of the horde with new and returning modes, new ways to fight, and a reskin of a fan-favorite map. As usual, this Community update will focus on all the content launching in-game along with Season 9 including the Battle Pass content, the Return of Classic Zombies, Seasonal Challenges, and much more! For future updates on Call of Duty Mobile, follow InsideSport.IN

CoD Mobile Season 9 Battle Pass: Check out all tiers and rewards of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9, CHECK DETAILS

Also Read: Call Of Duty Mobile Season 7: Activision rolled out three secret changes to the game in the recent update, CHECK NOW!

Battle Pass

The Season 9: Zombies Are Back Battle Pass is now live! This new pass features the operators: Kui Ji, Domino, Zero, and Merc 5. The weapons in the pass include ICR-1, SKS, GKS, Chopper, and the new weapon Krig 6. We also have a new lethal – the C4 – earnable in the pass and a variety of other items and blueprints. Below you’ll find highlights of both the free and paid versions of the Battle Pass!

Free Battle Pass

  • Sticker – Ghostly Bloom (tier 1)
  • Parachute – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 4)
  • M13 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 8)
  • C4 (tier 14)
  • ASM 10 – Ghostly Ships (tier 16)
  • Wingsuit – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 18)
  • New Weapon – Krig 6 (tier 21)
  • Charm – Ship in a Bottle (tier 26)
  • EMP – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 28)
  • Ninja – Deep Sea Creature (tier 31)
  • Crossbow – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 34)
  • Tank – Pirates in the Shadows (tier 36)
  • .50 GS – Deep Sea Creature (tier 38)
  • Storm Ball – Deep Sea Creature (tier 41)
  • Wingsuit – Deep Sea Creature (Tier 46)
  • BY 15 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 50)

Premium Pass

  • Zero – Dark Sails Agent (tier 1)
  • ICR-1 – Death Ahoy (tier 1)
  • AGR 556 – Ghostly Ships (tier 1)
  • Charm – Tentacle Solider (tier 5)
  • SKS – Ruby Serpent (tier 10)
  • Merc 5 – Sea Monster (tier 12)
  • Calling Card – Pirate’s Battle (tier 15)
  • Frame – Demonic Designs (tier 19)
  • Shorty – Ghostly Ships (tier 20)
  • Avatar – Undead Oceans (tier 29)
  • GKS – Mad About Science (tier 30)
  • Domino – Carbon Smoke (tier 35)
  • XPR-50 – Deep Sea Creature (tier 39)
  • Chopper – Dark in the Depths (tier 40)
  • Emote – Cannon Fodder (tier 44)
  • Krig 6 – Earth’s Crust (tier 50)
  • Kui Ji – Sapporo Stealth (tier 50)

On top of everything else in the pass, there is also a Battle Pass Bundle which comes with the following five epic items and a BP tier earn-rate boost:~ Parachute – Ocean Monster~ Ice Axe – Ocean Monster~ Frame – Polarizing~ Avatar – Monstrous Waters~ Calling Card – Monsters in Darkness

And on top, of that, we have our Ground Forces Subscription! Join Ground Forces and unlock the following –

  • Premium Battle Pass
  • Rott – Aether Lord (Epic)
  • DR-H – Dark Secrets (Epic)
  • Backpack – Violet Skull (Epic)
  • 50% off 10x Crate Pulls 3 times per month
  • + 10% Player XP
  • + 10% Weapon XP

Read More- CoD Mobile Season 9: Check out the weapon balances coming in Call of Duty Mobile Season 9, CHECK DETAILS

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.