Cruise rage as locals accuse tourists of ‘clogging’ up town

Cruise holidays can be controversial. Although many British tourists enjoy travelling on cruise ships, some local residents aren’t fans of the huge ships.

On Reddit, a local resident shared their anger about cruise tourists visiting their port town during peak season.

They said: “I live close to a port which gets a ship every two to three days in summer, 3,000 passengers may get off.

“A portion of them do organise tours to select tourist stops, some of which may do ok from it.

“Many don’t. People go for a walk but spend very little in local businesses apart from souvenir shops and snack shops.

