Dawid Malan calls England’s central contract system ‘slightly strange’ after dropping to incremental deal







Dawid Malan has lost his full England central contract after dropping out of the Test team

Dawid Malan has branded England’s latest batch of central contracts as “slightly strange” after he was dropped to an incremental deal amid a focus on Test cricket.

Malan has lost his full contract after being axed from the Test side following the 4-0 Ashes defeat over the winter – but he remains a key part of the T20 team, scoring 82 from 49 balls in Canberra on Wednesday as England clinched a series win over Australia.

Only three of the 18 players handed complete central contracts by the ECB on Tuesday – white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, plus spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid – appear out of the Test picture at the moment, while T20 regular Chris Jordan was not handed a deal of any description for 2022-23.

Malan says he has spoken to England managing director of men’s cricket, Rob Key, about the situation.

Malan remains a central figure in England’s T20 team ahead of the World Cup in Australia later this month

“There’s a slightly strange system with the contracts,” he said. “It seems heavily led towards red-ball cricket. Hopefully white-ball cricket can get recognised as Test match cricket does.

“We’d like to be rewarded for our performances for England, that’s what contracts are for, and if you’re ranked top-five in the world for three years, you’d hope you get recognised with a white-ball contract but that’s not how it works.

“You have players here who are the leading wicket-takers in the history of the game [Jordan is England’s highest T20 wicket-taker] who don’t have a contract but those are decisions I don’t make.

Chris Jordan has not been given an England contract of any description for the 2022-23 season

“Keysie [Rob Key] and I have had that chat already. There’s nothing you can do about it. It’s still an honour to play for England and I want to try to help win as many games as I can.”

Malan: I’ve proved my point a hell of a lot

Malan was dropped down the order to No 7 during England’s victory in the first T20 international against Australia in Perth after the side made a rapid start through openers Buttler and Alex Hales.

But the left-hander was back at his customary spot of No 3 in the second game, with his 14th T20I half-century helping his team clinch successive eight-run wins.

The T20 World Cup is coming! Watch every game live on Sky Sports from October 16, with England under way against Afghanistan on October 22

The 35-year-old added: “I feel like I’ve proved my point a hell of a lot before.

“Ultimately, the way this team is balanced, if we get to a certain stage in the game, I think everyone’s very flexible in the way they’re going to bat.

“It was the same at the last World Cup, we chop and change depending on whether we want a certain player in at a certain time, especially if we get a good start.

“As soon as we get a good start, the whole team pretty much pads up and waits for a nod.”

Our live blog of England’s third T20 international against Australia, in Canberra, will get under way at 8.45am on Friday ahead of a 9.10am start.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports from Sunday, October 16. England’s first game is against Afghanistan on Saturday, October 22, with build-up starting at 11.30am ahead of a midday start.