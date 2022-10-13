Do you support the expansion of London’s ULEZ? POLL





The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) is set to encompass the current Low Emissions Zone and reach the outskirts of the capital. The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has asked Transport for London (TfL) to consult proposals for expanding the ULEZ to be London-wide on 29 August 2023. But do you support this? Vote in our poll.

This would mean motorists with non-compliant polluting cars will be required to pay a daily charge of £12.50 to TfL when driving in the area. A YouGov poll of 1,245 adults commissioned by City Hall in July found that nearly twice as many Londoners support Mr Khan’s proposals than oppose it. Some 51 percent voted in favour the ULEZ expansion going ahead, while 27 percent were against it. Support was higher among Londoners without access to a garden or private outdoor space with almost two-thirds (62 percent) keen for London-wide implementation. READ MORE: Majority of drivers support Sadiq Khan’s new ULEZ expansion plans

Speaking to MyLondon, Mr Khan said: “We’ve seen that ULEZ works. We’ve had world-leading experts say they’ve never seen the results they’ve seen in reducing toxic air. I’ve not made up my mind in relation to the expansion of ULEZ to cover all of London. “I’ve never said the consultation is a referendum – it’s a consultation. We’re looking for people’s substantive and qualitative views – where we can address them, ameliorate them, and make sure any policy takes into account the views they have.” A quarter of a million people are reported to have asthma in outer London and the ULEZ expansion would improve air quality for five million more Londoners. Around 4,000 Londoners died prematurely in 2019 as a result of long-term exposure to air pollution.

Mr Khan added: “I’m quite clear, clean air is a human right. I think when you see in outer London there are more people with asthma and other respiratory issues, more people lose their lives – I ask the question, why can’t they get some of the benefits of central and inner London? It can’t be a postcode lottery.” Ruth Fitzharris, Mums for Lungs said “As a parent of a six-year-old child with asthma in outer London, I am really glad to see that many Londoners are in favour of a bigger ULEZ, which will benefit the health of so many children living here. “One in ten kids in London have asthma. One-third of those cases are caused by air pollution! All kids in London are negatively affected by air pollution and they really need to breathe clean air now.” London’s first ULEZ was introduced in 2019 by Mr Khan, based on plans by his predecessor Boris Johnson, and covered central London. Motorists with older vehicles were charged for driving in the area encompassing the City of Westminster and Soho. DON’T MISS: DVLA selling exclusive personalised number plates after major changes [LATEST]

Within the first four months, the number of polluting vehicles in the capital's centre dropped from 35,600 to 23,000. The area was expanded in 2021 to cover a larger area of inner London within the North and South Circular roads. The latest expansion proposes to cover all of Greater London, including areas of Bexley, Bromley, Sidcup, Croydon, Enfield, Harrow, Wembley and Romford.