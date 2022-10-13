Drivers could get a free MOT test – how to claim

This helps them keep their vehicle safe, legal and most importantly, on the road.

Since the beginning of October, the DVSA have allowed motorists to easily view and amend their MOT reminders online.

The new changes make it hassle-free to either delete old MOT reminders for vehicles that have been sold or scrapped, or to add a new vehicle.

While 75 percent of users surveyed say they would highly recommend the service to friends and family, the DVSA is committed to continually improving the service.