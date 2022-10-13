Europa League round-up: Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi secures victory for Fenerbahce; Real Sociedad lead Man United in Group E

Real Sociedad made it four group wins from four as goals from Alexander Sorloth, Diego Rico and Robert Navarro secured them a 3-0 home win against Sheriff Tiraspol.

Scott McTominay struck deep in stoppage time as Manchester United kept their hopes of winning their Europa League group alive with a late 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia.

Arsenal maintained their flying start to the season as Bukayo Saka struck the only goal to clinch a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt. England winger Saka’s lucky first-half deflection made it three straight victories in Group A for Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders, who have won 11 of their first 12 games of the season in all competitions.

Image:

Bukayo Saka’s scrappy finish gave Arsenal the lead





PSV Eindhoven remain two points behind the Gunners in second place after thrashing bottom side Zurich 5-0. Joey Veerman’s double and further goals from Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare and Anwar El Ghazi left Zurich without a point from four group matches.

Fenerbahce and Rennes tightened their grip on Group B following away wins at Larnaca and Dynamo Kyiv respectively.

Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi’s late penalty secured Turkish side Fenerbahce a 2-1 victory after Larnaca captain Ivan Trickovski’s spot-kick had cancelled out Joao Pedro’s first-half opener.

Larnaca defender Angel Garcia was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for his challenge on Diego Rossi, but ex-West Ham forward Enner Valencia’s subsequent penalty was saved.

Rennes defender Christopher Wooh’s solitary second-half goal in Krakow kept the French side level on points with group leaders Fenerbahce and consigned Kyiv to a fourth straight defeat.

Real Betis remain unbeaten at the top of Group C after drawing 1-1 at home against Roma.

Andrea Belotti fired a second-half equaliser for Roma after Sergio Canales had given Betis a half-time lead, but the Italians are three points behind Ludogorets Razgrad, who defeated HJK Helsinki 2-0 in Bulgaria.

Image:

Roma were held to a 1-1 draw with Real Betis





In Group D, Vitor Oliveira’s first-half hat-trick was not enough to secure Sporting Braga victory at Union Saint-Gilloise, who hit back from 3-1 down to rescue a point.

Oliveira struck twice in five minutes towards the end of the first half after his opener had been cancelled out by Victor Boniface.

Dante Vanzeir pulled one back for Saint-Gilloise and Boniface equalised with his second just after the hour-mark to keep the Belgians three points clear at the top.

Robin Knoche converted a late penalty as Union Berlin beat rock-bottom Malmo 1-0 at home to stay in touch with the top two.

Feyenoord sit top of Group F on goal difference after being held 2-2 at home against Midtjylland, who are second.

All four sides in the group have five points as Lazio, who played the second half with 10 men after Manuel Lazzari’s dismissal, also drew 2-2 against Sturm Graz in Rome.

Image:

Lazio and Sturm Graz shared a 2-2 draw at Rome’s Olympic Stadium





Freiburg extended their lead at the top of Group G and edged closer to qualification for the knockout stages with a 4-0 win at Nantes.

Late goals from Kevin Schade and Jeong Woo-yeong ensured an emphatic scoreline after Lukas Kubler and Michael Gregoritsch had put Freiburg in command.

Qarabag stay second in the group, five points behind Freiburg, after being held 0-0 at home by bottom side Olympiacos, who clinched their first point.

Ferencvaros climbed top of Group H after beating Red Star Belgrade 2-1 in Budapest, while Trabzonspor moved up to second after a thumping 4-0 home win against Monaco.