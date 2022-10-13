Free Play Days – Embr, Goat Simulator, and Tour de France 2022 – Xbox Wire

Be a goat or compete to be the G.O.A.T. this weekend during Free Play Days. Embr, Goat Simulator, and Tour de France 2022 are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, October 13 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, October 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event!

Game Details

Embr

Fight fires for fun and profit in this unpredictable and frantic multiplayer game. Team up with friends, take on daily challenges and climb to the top of the corporate firefighting ladder. There is more than one way to become a hero, with loads of laughs along the way!

Goat Simulator

Live the dream! All your fantasies of becoming a goat are about to become true with the latest in goat sim technology. Get points just for going around wrecking stuff and causing general mayhem. Earn extra style points for getting creative with your destruction. Head butt buckets. What else are you going to do this weekend?

Tour de France 2022

Fight for the yellow jersey in the official game of the Tour de France, available this weekend during Free Play Days! Experience the new online mode with weekly challenges and compete in the leaderboards. In Solo mode, prepare to deal with new incidents (injuries, illnesses) during the 92 stages we have available.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.