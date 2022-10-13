Gisele Bündchen’s One Emoji Reaction Says A Lot About Her Doomed Relationship With Tom Brady – EssentiallySports

Is Gisele Bündchen now openly admitting that Tom Brady has been inconsistent as a lover and husband for years? That Brady hasn’t shown his wife enough respect or valued her goals? Has Brady not put forth enough effort to keep his daily dedicated connection with her?

The supermodel made none of the aforementioned statements herself. However, she appeared to have agreed to all of this recently on social media. Her one ’emoji’ spoke a lot about her thoughts of being in a consistent and committed relationship. As Brady and Bündchen are apparently near the end of their 13-year relationship, her cryptic social media ‘message’ sheds significant insight into the ongoing marital feud.

Did Brady choose football over family?

The NFL world is now aware of the Buccaneers’ savant quarterback’s ‘in-house’ squabble about his choice to continue throwing the ball. Tom Brady is and will always be a legend in the world of American football. Naturally, when he announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year, it caused a lot of grief among supporters.

However, Brady is now 45 years old, and his decision to retire was cited to be driven by the desire to spend more time with his family.

But things took an unforeseen turn here! The athlete reversed his retirement and decided to return to the NFL as a quarterback for one more season.

The ‘violent’ sport came in between the lovers

Personal connections became entangled in an acrimonious conflict when Brady opted to unretire. While his wife, the former runaway angel, voiced her anxiety multiple times about his taking part in such a “violent” sport at his age, Brady looked committed to scoring touchdowns on the turf.

NEW YORK CITY, NY – MARCH 11: Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady attend ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA Store Opening Cocktail Party For The Robin Hood Foundation at Ermenegildo Zegna Store 5th Ave on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Reportedly, this made Bündchen live apart from Brady. Meanwhile, according to some recent sources, both of them have contacted divorce attorneys to put an end to their marriage once and for all.

Bündchen’s cryptic message for Tom Brady

On Tuesday, the renowned author and motivational speaker, Jay Shetty, shared some thoughtful quotes on social media. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

The author then went on captioning the post as “Love is a daily effort. Some days it may come easier than others and that’s OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values and goals.” The Brazilian beauty agreed with these sentiments by liking the post and dropping a praying hands emoji. Bündchen was also seen without her wedding ring in Miami multiple times after the news of their hiring divorce attorneys leaked.

So, is it really the end of their more than a decade-long relationship?

