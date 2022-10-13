How Paul McCartney Reacted to the Rumor The Beatles’ ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ Was About a Lesbian

TL;DR:

Time magazine said The Beatles’ “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” is about a lesbian.

Time magazine was critical of pop music in general.

“Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” appeared on a hit album.

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney | Fiona Adams/Redferns

Time magazine said The Beatles‘ “Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)” was about a lesbian. In the same article, the magazine claimed another Beatles song was about a prostitute. Subsequently, Paul McCartney responded to these interpretations.

How ‘Time’ magazine interpreted The Beatles’ ‘Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown)’ and ‘Day Tripper’

According to the book The Beatles: Off the Record includes an interview from 1966. In it, an interviewer asks a long question. “I’d like to direct this question to Misters Lennon and McCartney,” the interviewer said.

“A recent article in Time magazine put down pop music and referred to ‘Day Tripper‘ as being about a prostitute and ‘Norwegian Wood’ was about a lesbian,” he continued. “I want to know what your intent was when you wrote them and what your feeling is about Time‘s criticism of the music that is being written today.”

Paul gave a humorous response. “We were just trying to write songs about prostitutes and lesbians, you know,” he said.