‘I’m in shock’ Carol Kirkwood taken aback after Naga Munchetty swipe

On Thursday’s instalment of BBC Breakfast, hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty introduced Carol Kirkwood to speak about the upcoming weather this weekend. Once she’d given the forecast, Naga made a jobe about the presenter’s brain. Stunned, Carol was taken aback as she sarcastically thanked her.

Towards the end of Thursday’s instalment of BBC Breakfast, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood informed viewers of the blustery showers expected this weekend.

Once the weather reporter had finished reading the forecast, the BBC presenter couldn’t help but have a cheeky swipe at her co-star.

Introducing an upcoming segment on ‘mini-brains’, Naga said: “Carol, they’ve found out how to make more brain cells, I thought you’d be interested?”

Carol awkwardly thanked her before sarcastically commenting that it was nice of Naga to think that she’d want to know more about getting more brain cells.

