‘I’m in shock’ Carol Kirkwood taken aback after Naga Munchetty swipe

On Thursday’s instalment of BBC Breakfast, hosts Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty introduced Carol Kirkwood to speak about the upcoming weather this weekend. Once she’d given the forecast, Naga made a jobe about the presenter’s brain. Stunned, Carol was taken aback as she sarcastically thanked her.
Towards the end of Thursday’s instalment of BBC Breakfast, weather presenter Carol Kirkwood informed viewers of the blustery showers expected this weekend.
Once the weather reporter had finished reading the forecast, the BBC presenter couldn’t help but have a cheeky swipe at her co-star.
Introducing an upcoming segment on ‘mini-brains’, Naga said: “Carol, they’ve found out how to make more brain cells, I thought you’d be interested?”
Carol awkwardly thanked her before sarcastically commenting that it was nice of Naga to think that she’d want to know more about getting more brain cells.
READ MORE:Loose Women’s Denise Welch makes candid marriage admission
He commented: “You know the truth, Carol. I’ll be absolutely honest with you-”
Although the weather host interjected as she finished his sentence for him saying that he wasn’t listening to her when she was reading the weather.
Caught out, he awkwardly confessed that it was true before trying to reassure the forecaster.
He admitted: “I wasn’t, No that thing I just said just then I wasn’t actually talking about your weather, if I’m entirely honest.
“But your weather did make sense, so that’s ok.”
Source link