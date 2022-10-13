Categories
Jayde suffered wardrobe mishap minutes before Strictly performance


“It has been insane,” Jayde said about the reaction she has received.

“I am so grateful to every single person that’s messaged me to tell me that I’ve made them feel more confident.

“I’m telling you what, I feel like I’ve been put on this planet to make women specifically feel much better about themselves.

“Because we get told constantly, that we should care more about the way we look than anything else. I’m really glad I got to do that on Strictly.”

Strictly – It Takes Two airs daily at 6.30pm on BBC Two.





