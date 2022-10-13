JonBenet Ramsey’s brother hails Denver cops for cracking cold case murder to shade Boulder PD’s ‘inexperience’

BOULDER, COLORADO: The half-brother of JonBenet Ramsey has taken a dig at the police of Boulder after Denver police arrested a suspect in a sexual assault ‘cold case’ that happened in 2004. John Ramsey took to Twitter to praise the work of Denver cops as he shared: “Damn shame @boulderpolice refused the help of the much more experienced Denver PD. #jonbenetramsey,” while tagging a link to The Denver Post article about how the Denver cops used DNA evidence to solve the ‘cold case’.

As per reports, the 49-year-old Jason Groshart was arrested on October 4 after DNA evidence and genetic genealogy linked him to a March 2004 case of burglary and sexual assault in the 3700 block of North Stuart Street. Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas told The Denver Post, “The arrest of Groshart demonstrates our commitment to victims of crime and that the Denver Police Department never forgets.

“We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who harm our community. Groshart committed a crime of violence against a member of our community … we hope we are able to provide some relief to the survivor[s].”

The Denver case was a 18-year-old cold case. The JonBenet murder is even older as it happened in 1996 but it has similar DNA and genetic evidence that has never been pursued. The Boulder police have not used the DNA evidence despite repeated requests of the little girl’s family. The police has also not allowed the case to be transferred to independent investigators or agencies for analysis of “DNA evidence in an effort to link DNA from the 25-year-old crime to potential new suspects,” Fox News reported.

The news site also stated that the family of the late child beauty queen, who was found dead inside her home on December 26, 1996, believes that officials have “been holding on to evidence in the 25-year-old case for too long. With new advancements in investigative genetic genealogy (IGG) research, the Ramseys believe they [independent agencies] will have more success testing more than 250 pieces of evidence for DNA in the case to potentially build a profile of the suspect.”

Meanwhile, John’s tweet has attracted a few people’s attention as well. A sympathetic tweet said, “It’s not that the Boulder Police can’t find the Jon Benet’s murderer. If they used current DNA technology & genetic genealogy, they would likely find the killer. Why are they resisting taking this logical step? Do they want to find the killer & bring them to justice?” The second user wrote, “I agree. The DNA needs to be retested and given to Parabon. A forensic genealogist needs to build a profile. #jonbenetramsey.” “Makes you wonder if they’re hiding something, or is it just their egos?? All these years later, and nothing?? Not even a smidgen of evidence??” the third one tweeted.

A person said: “Remember how heartbreaking this was to hear the day after Christmas so many yrs ago. I know it would be a relief for her brother, family & loved ones to know. Just remember she is with our Heavenly Father & her killer can not escape God’s wrath. 🙏😥” “They only have so much DNA to test, but advances in technology should find the truth. Give it a shot,” another one added.

