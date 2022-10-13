Kate Garraway gives heartbreaking health update on husband Derek

In October, Derek said his first word “pain” in seven months.

Around the same time, he had his tracheotomy tube removed, meaning he was then able to breathe without a ventilator.

In April 2021, Derek was finally allowed to return back to their newly adapted home, under round-the-clock care.

Kate gave fans an insight into just how much Covid had impacted both Derek and their family in her documentaries Finding Derek and most recently, Caring For Derek, which is up for a National Television Award this evening.

The presenter married her spouse, a former lobbyist, back in 2005.