‘Key’ to fight 80% of skin ageing – stop ‘wrinkles and volume loss’





A regular skincare regime can be fundamental in keeping your skin fresh and glowing even as the years tick by, but while anti-ageing serums and creams can be helpful, the answer to reducing skin damage is much more simple. Dr Elif Benar is a dermatologist and aesthetic doctor with more than a decade’s worth of experience helping patients “feel as good as they look”.

The celebrity dermatologist frequently shares her tips and advice, as well as some of her patient’s incredible transformations, with her Instagram audience of 138k followers. Speaking to Express.co.uk, she revealed that the “key” to healthy, youthful skin starts with basic. She explained: “The most common signs of skin ageing are wrinkles, spots, volume loss, dull and crepey skin.” Though there are many products available to target these signs and symptoms, Dr Elif points out another far more important product. “Sunscreen is the key to reducing sun damage that shows the ageing most,” she said. An estimated 80 percent of skin ageing is caused by UV exposure. READ MORE: Skincare expert shares £1.49 designer anti-ageing moisturiser dupe

The ultraviolet rays from the sun penetrate into the skin where they then damage the elastic fibres which keep the skin firm, allowing wrinkles to develop. Sunlight can also lead to other signs of ageing, such as age spots or “liver spots” on the hands, face, neck and other sun-exposed areas. The number of wrinkles a person has, and how prominent they are, is often linked with their lifetime sun exposure. According to Yale Medicine, one way to prevent wrinkles and other symptoms of premature ageing is to wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher. Dr Elif said: “I would recommend the Dr Elif Mineral Sunscreen to help reduce signs of ageing. This should be applied every three to four hours for effective results.” DON’T MISS

How does sunscreen stop the skin from ageing? Both mineral and chemical sunscreens prevent symptoms of ageing from forming and take a toll on your skill thanks to their sun-blocking techniques. Mineral sunscreens work by reflecting harsh ultraviolet (UV) rays, while chemical sunscreens absorb these rays and transform them to heat through a chemical reaction. Should you wear sunscreen every day? Yes, and generally, sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially after if swimming or sitting outside. However, if you are spending most of your time indoors, a second application may not be necessary.

Best facial sunscreens Users of the review site MakeupAlley have rated their top pick across facial sunscreens. These are their top 10: Sofina Beaute UV Cut Emulsion Sunscreen Spf50 Dove Deep Moisture Facial Lotion SPF 15 Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion SPF 55 PA+++ Paula’s Choice Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 30 EltaMD UV Physical Broad-Spectrum SPF 41 Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Cream SPF 55 PA+++ Bioré UV Perfect Face Milk SPF 50+ PA+++ La Roche-Posay Anthelios Ultra Light Face Sunscreen SPF 60 Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 30 La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Moisturizing Cream with Sunscreen SPF 15





