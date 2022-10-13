Kherson leader pleads for Russia’s help to evacuate civilians

The Russian-installed head of the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson has appealed to Moscow for help in evacuating residents, signalling that Kyiv’s counteroffensive in the area may be picking up steam.

Ukrainian forces have pushed on the southern frontline in recent weeks, recapturing swaths of Kherson, a region Moscow has occupied since March and that it claimed to have annexed last month after staging a referendum regarded as a sham by Kyiv and its western partners

In a video shared on his social media channel on Thursday, Vladimir Saldo, the Moscow-installed head of the Kherson region, asked the Kremlin to assist with evacuations.

“I am addressing the leadership of [Russia]. I’d like to ask you for help in organising this,” he said, saying his government was recommending evacuation primarily to people living on the western side of the Dnipro river, where Ukraine is gaining ground. But the offer was open to all residents, he said

“We know that Russia doesn’t abandon its own,” he added, appearing to pass responsibility to Moscow. The phrase has been used widely by Russia, including on state TV, to back up one of the pretexts for its invasion of Ukraine — the “protection” of Russian speakers there.

Kirill Stremousov, Saldo’s deputy in Kherson, released a video address soon after, denying that any evacuation had been offered or was taking place. But he said that “all possibilities for leaving the risk areas, where there is risk to life” in the Kherson region were being arranged.

Ukrainian forces broke through Russian front lines in Kherson at the beginning of the month, Russia’s defence ministry acknowledged at the time, marking Ukraine’s biggest advance in the south since Moscow’s full-scale invasion began in February. Since then, Ukraine has recaptured significant territory west of the Dnipro.

Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said on Thursday that it had liberated five more settlements in the Kherson region from Russian control and had destroyed a Russian command and control centre and two towed howitzers.

Western military officials estimate Ukraine could take Kherson up to the Dnipro as soon as next week.

Saldo said the evacuations were intended to protect people from shelling, and added that the focus was on families with children, who would leave for “rest and study”.

He listed the regions to which residents could be relocated, including the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014, and southern Russian regions such as Rostov and Krasnodar.

Last week, Saldo said Crimea had agreed to take 5,000 Kherson children “for rest” this autumn. Krasnodar and Stavropol had offered to take 10,000 parents and children each, he said.

The call for help in evacuating families shows Russia was “preparing for a decisive battle” for the region’s eponymous capital, Stanislav Belkovsky, a former Kremlin spin doctor turned Putin critic, wrote on Telegram.

“Apparently, the Kremlin and military commanders do not overestimate the chances of retaining Russian control over this annexed region,” Belkovsky wrote.

The EU is poised to agree next week to set up a mission to train thousands of Ukrainian soldiers, Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs, said on Thursday, after member states reached a deal on a long-mooted plan to increase Brussels’ support for Kyiv.

The EU will also increase the amount of funding for weapons supplies to Ukraine to more than €3bn, up from €2.5bn at present.

The training camps, to be based in Poland and Germany, would be financed by EU funds and be tailored to Ukrainian army commanders’ needs, a senior EU official said, adding that the initial plan was to allocate funding for a two-year operation.

Borrell said he believed the mission, and the additional funding, would be formally signed off on Monday by the bloc’s foreign ministers at a meeting he chairs. “We will continue to provide military support in order to face any kind of Russian military attack, any escalation of the war,” Borrell told reporters.

Ahead of a meeting of Nato defence ministers on Thursday, the organisation’s secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg and US defence secretary Lloyd Austin both said the western military alliance would “stand by Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

The talks in Brussels this week have focused on how to increase military support for Ukraine, particularly in response to Russia’s aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities since Monday, and to enhance Ukraine’s counteroffensives in the south and east of the country.