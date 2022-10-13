King Charles must be ‘careful’ with handwriting claims expert

King Charles sent his congratulations to the President of Malawi on Thursday, which included a handwritten segment. The letter was to mark the country’s successful elimination of trachoma, a bacterial infection that affects your eyes.

Thursday was World Sight Day, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex travelled to Malawi to celebrate their elimination of trachoma.

In Charles’ letter, he included a handwritten note at the top saying, “Your Excellency,” and at the bottom, he signed it with, “Your good friend – Charles R”.

Handwriting expert Sheila Lowe spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the new King’s handwriting.

She said: “Having observed now-King Charles’ handwriting over many years, I was interested to note the similarities and differences.

