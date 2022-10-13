King Charles must be ‘careful’ with handwriting claims expert

King Charles sent his congratulations to the President of Malawi on Thursday, which included a handwritten segment. The letter was to mark the country’s successful elimination of trachoma, a bacterial infection that affects your eyes.
Thursday was World Sight Day, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex travelled to Malawi to celebrate their elimination of trachoma.
In Charles’ letter, he included a handwritten note at the top saying, “Your Excellency,” and at the bottom, he signed it with, “Your good friend – Charles R”.
Handwriting expert Sheila Lowe spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk to analyse the new King’s handwriting.
She said: “Having observed now-King Charles’ handwriting over many years, I was interested to note the similarities and differences.
READ MORE: Inside Carole Middleton’s £4.7m home where Pippa had wedding reception
“What’s different: the thick ink, known as ‘pastosity’ signals a need for intensity in all things.
“I.e. rich textures, vibrant colours, and lots of fresh air. Always natural, sensuous experiences – nothing artificial,” the expert noted.
What does this say about Charles’ personality?
Sheila continued: “What he experiences through his senses is what stays with him. Emotional memories play an important part in his life.”
DON’T MISS:
Sheila explained: “His name has become illegible in the signature, highlighting the increased need for privacy.”
King Charles tweeted today: “Trachoma is the leading cause of blindness and Malawi is the first country in Southern Africa to reach this goal.
“Tackling avoidable blindness across the Commonwealth was a cause close to the heart of my beloved mother.”
To read Sheila Lowe’s books on handwriting see here.
Source link