King Charles praises Queen’s Piper after funeral performance

King Charles III has lauded the Queen’s Piper after his performance during her state funeral last month, hailing his appearance as “important and deeply moving”. Pipe Major Paul Burns, who became the Queen’s Pipe Major in 2021, performed the traditional Lament ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’ as the congregation stood at the end of Her Majesty’s funeral in London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19.

The King’s complimentary words were unveiled in a letter sent to Lieutenant General Nick Borton, a Commander Allied Rapid Reaction Corps; Colonel of Royal Regiment of Scotland and Colonel Commandant Army Air Corps to thank the armed forces for the role they played during the mourning period.

The Lieutenant General posted the letter on Twitter, which read: “To Chief of the General Staff. I should be most grateful if you would convey my sincere thanks to all those from the army who took part in the events following the death of my beloved mother, the late Queen.

“The solemn and poignant ceremonial in Scotland and London, under the expert gaze of the Garrison Sergeant Majors, was utterly impeccable, from the opening gun salutes to the Processions for the State Funeral.

“I should also like to commend those who were deployed in support of the civil authorities; the Bearer Parties, formed from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Grenadier Guards who, with their immense dignity and devotion were a great credit to their Service; and the Queen’s Piper who played such an important and deeply moving role.