Launch of nxyz: a boon to Web3 world

In the fast-paced blockchain world, where trading platforms are joining their hands to enhance their services and to attract more investors to trade on their platform, Paradigm, an investment firm, has taken the initiative to build a web3 platform that provides the fastest real-time, low-latency APIs.

Sridhar Ramaswamy, co-founder, and CEO of the company Neeva announced a new multi-chain company, ‘nxyz’: a $40M Series A led by Paradigm. The company raised the funding from Paradigm, a crypto-focused project with additional support from several top investors like Greylock Partners, Sequoia Capital, and Coinbase Ventures.

The new venture aims to provide the best data infrastructure, fast and reliable blockchain index to build a foundation for new developers and to enhance widespread adoption. nxyz provides access to different entities like fungible tokens, NFTs, and balances.

The company has onboarded its beta version, where the beta users have experienced well-managed data streams along with flexibility, simplicity, and scalability. According to reports, It has already crossed transactions of 5 billion across, Binance, Polygon, Ethereum, Avalanche, Optimism, and Arbitrum.

nxyz was founded with the vision to encourage and empower a new generation of developers and creators to build a better web3 for all users. nxyz’s platform gives quick access to data and infrastructure and allows developers to unify real-time data and rapidly access a full range of software and other applications.