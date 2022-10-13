Letter: State must find balance between economic growth, environment

NIMBY! Apparently, not in my lake either.

Residents of parishes in which injection wells are proposed are justifiably concerned about safety, environmental and livelihood impacts (seafood, fishing, pollution and recreational activities).

Undeniably, we should have been asking these questions all along because environmental pollution is an old problem in Louisiana. Ask the people who live and work in the river parishes, aka “Cancer Alley.” They have been fighting petrochemical pollution for decades and with little help.

Louisiana has encouraged and hugely benefited from the petrochemical industry. Unfortunately, environmental challenges largely took a back seat to economic growth.

Noxious gases and chemical waste have to go somewhere — whether into the ground via injection wells, the air, our waterways or into the soil. Chemical disposal is part of the process.

Responsible management of the quantity and type of chemicals involved is critical — not only when it’s in our backyards, right? Unfortunately, average people don’t control these decisions, our state and federal agencies do, and they answer to us, or they should.

Lucrative financial benefits from the petrochemical industry have resulted in lack of investment in other business sectors, stunting economic diversification, increasing pollution through expansion of plants and thwarting acceptance of alternative, proven, clean technologies. “Easy money“ has driven state planning and public dependence on the petrochemical industry for decades. It’s past time for the people of Louisiana to react.

Fact: Louisiana is losing population. Our children are leaving for better-paying jobs and more diverse opportunities.

New businesses are not choosing Louisiana as their first choice because of educational deficiencies and climate-related issues. This can change if the people of Louisiana insist on a healthy balance between business and environmental protection for everyone.

MARY LIB GUERCIO

retired school board member

Lafayette