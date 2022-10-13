Loose Women’s Brenda Edwards demands The Crown to be delayed

Panellist Charlene White informed viewers the fifth season of The Crown will uncover some painful details about the marriage of Charles and Diana during their separation.

Wanting to get her colleagues’ thoughts on the subject, she asked fellow co-star Brenda if she thinks the show should be postponed.

Brenda replied: “Out of respect I think it should. Things are still fresh, the wounds are open and you’re just literally pouring that salt into the wounds.

“I just think, a few months or next year you know, once they’re settled in, it wouldn’t hurt! It wouldn’t hurt.”

More to follow…