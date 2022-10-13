Man Utd boss Ten Hag gives blunt response to question after Omonia win

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag offered a blunt response to BT Sport’s question after his side were made to wait until stoppage time to score their only goal in the 1-0 win over Omonia in the Europa League. Scott McTominay came off the bench to score late on after the side from Cyprus saw their goalkeeper make 11 saves before McTominay’s strike.

When asked if the victory was the most important point of the game, the Dutch boss was clear in his response. “No,” Ten Hag replied. He continued: “Football is about scoring goals and we created so many chances but the ball hit the net only one time, but it was enough for the win and we are happy with that.

“They did [be clinical] that’s why they scored, I have to give the team a compliment to keep patient, keep coming in the right positions, keep creating chances, didn’t allow the opponent to come out so I think we did well, only one thing and it’s about football.

“You have to score and they did two less, I think this game had to have been three or four-nil. I know how football is, we scored already so many goals. In every game I have the faith that we will continue, so I am not concerned about this.”