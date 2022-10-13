McDonald’s customer fined for spending ’14 hours in car park’





A driver received a fine for spending more than 14 hours in a McDonald’s car park – but he claims his vehicle was actually parked at home. Ben Mulhall claims he drove home after picking up a McChicken sandwich from a McDonald’s branch on the evening of September 30.

However, a few days later, the 32-year-old received a fine in the post saying his car had been spotted leaving the car park of the Killingbeck McDonald’s branch, which is located near Seacroft, Leeds, the following morning, reports Leeds Live. Ben, who lives in Halton Moor, Leeds, claims the cameras made a mistake and did not capture him leaving on September 30 or arriving again on October 1. He is currently appealing to the company that manages the car park, which is not managed by McDonald’s.

Ben said: “I know sometimes you have to wait for your food but I definitely didn’t wait that long. I was amused when I got the letter. “I wasn’t angry or annoyed, I just like exposing incompetence. “The cameras must have just missed me leaving and the car coming back in. “My wife sometimes likes a McDonalds breakfast on her way back from a night shift and I think that’s what they’ve caught the next day.”

The parking ticket, which Ben received in the post a few days ago, shows a picture of his car (a white Volkswagen Golf) entering the car park at 5.56pm on September 30. Ben said this is correct. It then shows a picture of his car leaving the car park at 8.22am on October 1, and calculates that he had been in the car park for 14 hours and 25 minutes. The fine is £100, discounted to £50 if paid in 14 days. Ben has CCTV footage taken from outside his house that shows standing next to a white car, with a timestamp in the corner of the footage reading 5.29pm on September 30. However, Ben believes the CCTV camera could have been set to UTC (an hour earlier) and was actually taken at 6.29pm, showing him after returning home-when his car was supposedly still in the McDonald’s car park according to the ticket he had received.

Ben has appealed his ticket with the parking firm, but claims he has not received a response yet. He added that he does not intend to pay the parking ticket while he waits to hear back about his appeal. McDonalds said customers should speak to the parking control company if they believe they have been wrongly fined, and that Ben’s appeal should be approved if he has been fined incorrectly. Express Online has contacted parking firm UKPC for comment.