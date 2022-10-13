Meghan and Harry acted ‘like teenagers’, ex-royal aide claims

Meghan Markle made “crushing” comments to one of the royal aides in the run-up to her wedding, a royal expert has claimed. A woman who worked for Prince Harry’s team within the royal household, reportedly told author Valentine Low that working with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was “like working with a couple of teenagers”.

Speaking on the Palace Confidential podcast, Mr Low, author of ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown’, made fresh claims about Meghan Markle’s life inside the Royal Family, before the Duchess and her husband left the UK for the US.

In his new book, Mr Low speaks with Samantha Cohen, who used to work in Prince Harry’s media relations team at the time, and helped organise the couple’s wedding.

According to the author, Meghan Markle once told Ms Cohen: “Listen, if there is anybody else I can get to do this, I would.”

Samantha Cohen had worked for the Royal Family for 17 years before she was given the role of private secretary for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle opens up about how she reached out to a therapist