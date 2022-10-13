Mrs Brown’s Boys was almost axed over banned word

The return of the sitcom was meant to come in 2022, however, due to scheduling difficulties and restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming was delayed.

“In October we’ll be filming Mrs Brown’s, [with] two Christmas specials and the first of a mini-series of four episodes, the other three early next year,” the actress said in the RTE Guide.

“We have the live show in November at the SSE Arena in Belfast and 3Arena in Dublin. And we’re planning more theatre dates for next year.”

Express.co.uk has approached the BBC for comment.

