Netflix Drops New Horror Anime in Time for Halloween

The horror genre in the anime medium isn’t nearly as well represented as shonen franchises and romantic comedies, but as anime becomes more popular around the world, new spooky shows are being produced. With Adult Swim unveiling Housing Complex C earlier this month, Netflix has a scary new anime in Exception, which you can watch now as the show questions what it means to be human while also presenting viewers with more than a few scares in the process.

You can check out Netflix’s new horror anime by clicking here, with the Official Twitter Account for the streaming service spreading the news as well:

what makes us… “human”? exception is now available on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pE7vTcC9ee — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) October 13, 2022

In a recent interview with Netflix, the series’ musical composer, Ryuichi Sakamoto, had this to say when it came to this creepy new series:

“I’ve always liked science fiction and when I read the script, it made me want to see it visualized so I decided to participate. (Thoughts about the series:) We live in a time when cloning and other gene manipulation technology is advanced but the questions that arise here are, ‘What is life?’ or ‘What is humanity?’ This work deals with these kinds of questions head on. I wanted to make the main theme song be a symphonic piece—the kind that has become a staple for sci-fi since Star Wars. I made the soundtrack as a whole be darkly ambient and worked towards making the entire soundtrack feel like one piece of music rather than separate by scene. That said, I did include a degree of harsh sounds in the fighting scenes. I was able to make a soundtrack that I like very much.”

The official description of Netflix’s latest anime series reads as such if you want a better idea of the terrifying scenario that Exception presents:

“In the far future, humanity has been driven from Earth and forced to move its population to another galaxy. Members of a scouting team are sent to search for a planet suitable for terraforming. The crew was created through a biological 3D printer, but a system malfunction causes one of the crew members, Lewis, to emerge in a deformed state. As Lewis turns on his fellow crew members Nina, Mack, Patty and Oscar, a countdown to the end of the mission begins in the frightening darkness of the ship.”