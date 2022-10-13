Netflix Releases ‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2 Trailer – Nerds and Beyond

Warrior Nun fans rejoice. Netflix released a trailer previewing the second season of this hit series before it returns this November. Based on the comic book character by Ben Dunn, this series follows Ava Silvia as she becomes the vessel for an ancient artifact that gives her the power to fight the forces of heaven and hell as the Warrior Nun. Ava must come to terms with her new abilities and responsibilities while trying to figure out who her allies are and who wants to exploit her powers for darker purposes.

Netflix

Alba Baptista is returning to the role of Ava, with the following actresses returning as her sister warrior nuns: Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and Olivia Delcan. Also included in the cast are Sylvia De Fanti, Tristen Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, and William Miller.

Netflix

Warrior Nun returns to Netflix on November 10, so make sure to watch the trailer below to get a glimpse of this supernatural drama before it returns.

