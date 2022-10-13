 Netooze® Best In Class Cloud Computing Service in 2022 - Digital Journal

Trying to choose a cloud hosting provider can be difficult because there are so many of them. However, if you know what requirements and solutions you need, you can locate a cloud hosting provider that has the ideal combination of cloud computing services for your organization and the finest uptime and dependability.

Enter Netooze®, the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs which offers vStack and VMware as a scalable computer service, managed Kubernetes, add-on storage, security, and monitoring capabilities to run production applications easily using Netooze’s API and terraform provider.

Dean Jones CEO of Netooze said, ‘Even though cloud computing has become more popular in recent years, developers, especially those at small businesses and startups, often complain about how hard and expensive it is to set up and scale server infrastructure. With Netooze Terraform Provider, developers will be able to build or grow their apps quickly without having to worry about the infrastructure underneath. Simply specify the proper state of your cloud project and let Terraform do the rest. Automated infrastructure management, lower deployment costs, and reduced provisioning time. Applications can grow or shrink instantly and automatically based on demand. This makes the solution perfect for workloads that change often.’

HashiCorp added Netooze Terraform provider to the list of verified providers. This means Netooze Terraform provider is a member of the HashiCorp Technology Partner Program, which ensures that users have the necessary tools for cloud infrastructure deployment.

Netooze® core products include:

VPS’s – gives software developers simple, high-performance Servers at competitive pricing. It comes with compute-heavy resources, bandwidth, and memory, with storage available on demand.

Kubernetes – is the easiest method to deploy containerized apps in the cloud. Netooze Kubernetes simplifies deploying and managing container workloads for developers and organizations.

Block Storing – High-availability and scalable SSD-based product that lets developers and companies add disk capacity to VPSs.

Cloud Monitoring – Free monitoring includes several components that improve server operating visibility.

Jones said, ‘There are also 100 million SMBs globally today, leaving plenty of room for Netooze® to grow.

About Netooze®

Netooze® is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform from the company of the same name headquartered in London, England. It is known for its support of managed Kubernetes clusters and “vstack” features.

Netooze makes cloud computing easier so that businesses and developers can spend more time making software that changes the world. With its mission-critical infrastructure and fully managed services, Netooze helps developers, startups, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) quickly build, deploy, and scale applications to speed up innovation and increase productivity and agility. Netooze combines the power of simplicity, community, open source, and customer support so that customers can spend less time managing their infrastructure and more time building new applications that help their businesses grow.

