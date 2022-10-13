Prince Harry only had ‘small number of years’ to make an impact

Prince Harry reportedly acted to “make an impact quickly” during his time as a senior member of the Royal Family. Royal commentator Valentine Low has suggested the Duke of Sussex felt he had a “relatively small” window of time to use his position at the forefront of the institution. The royal correspondent for The Times claimed Prince Harry was keenly aware he would become less relevant as his position in line to the throne weakened as younger members of the Royal Family succeeded him, in particular the first child of Prince William and Kate, Prince George.

Speaking to The Mail’s Palace Confidential, Valentine Low reported: “He [Prince Harry] felt that royals, if they are not on the track to become monarch, they become less relevant as they become older.

“They move down the line of succession as younger, more glamorous, more interesting royals come along.

“After all, the Duke of Kent, who these days nobodys knows who the Duke of Kent was, but he was once something like eighth in line to the throne.

“Harry felt that by the time Prince George was 18, nobody would care about Harry.”