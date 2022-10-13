Princess Margaret’s engagement ring – replica can be found for £395

Antony Armstrong-Jones threw all royal conventions out of the window when he proposed to The Queen’s younger sister Princess Margaret in 1960, and chose one of the most unique shapes ever for her engagement ring. Antony, who later became the Earl of Snowdon, was already a unique choice as a husband as he was a photographer and filmmaker, as opposed to being born from noble birth like all royal spouses before this marriage. Princess Margaret’s ruby ring mimicked a rosebud and was absolutely stunning.

From Prince William proposing to Kate Middleton with his mother Princess Diana’s ring, to Queen Elizabeth’s dazzling diamonds that were passed down from Prince Philip’s mother, royal engagement rings often have a sentimental backstory.

But the ring was a break from royal tradition with engagement rings, which are usually made from diamonds and/or sapphires.

Margaret and Antony tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 1960, just over two months after they surprised fans with their engagement announcement.

This followed a low-key two-year relationship between the couple, and this was the first match of Margaret which was approved by her late sister, Queen Elizabeth ii.

