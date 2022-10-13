Queen Camilla looks distinguished in navy as she embarks on new role

Her Majesty met with Colonel Jane Davis, the Vice Lieutenant of Greater London, as well as Roger Chinn, the chief medical officer at the hospital, and Rob Hodgkiss, the hospital’s Deputy Chief Executive.

Queen Camilla visited the maternity ward at the hospital, which acts as a key hub for women experiencing domestic abuse.

She was additionally introduced to Vicki Cochrane, the divisional director of nursing and midwifery, and Dr Charlotte Cohen, the Trust Domestic Abuse lead.

She also spoke with the team of frontline IDVAs, the domestic abuse coordinator, and other members of the hospital staff.