Queen was ‘fed up’ with Kate breaking royal protocol

There have been many occasions in the past where a gust of wind has caused Kate, the Princess of Wales’, dress or skirt to fly up. One of these was in Bhutan in July 2019, when Kate and Prince William met with the King and Queen of Bhutan in Thimpu.
Kate’s skirt was said to have flown up while she played a sport popular in Bhutan, archery.
This fashion blunder thus drew comparisons to previous occasions, such as when William and Kate visited New Delhi in 2016.
During a wreath-laying service at the India Gate in the capital, where the royal couple was visiting in April of that year, a gust of wind blew Kate’s dress.
The Duchess was wearing a cream Emilia Wickstead dress with a flowing skirt.
READ MORE: Inside Carole Middleton’s £4.7m home where Pippa had wedding reception
Back in July 2019, when Kate and William were in Bhutan, and the Duchess’ skirts had blown up several times, a Buckingham Palace source told the Daily Star: “The Queen is fed up that Kate hasn’t heeded advice to have her hems weighted to prevent her skirts flying up.”
The Queen reportedly weighed her skirts down with a secret weapon – curtain weights.
Sewn inside the hem of each hand-made outfit were a couple of circular lead curtain weights, costing £1.50 for a packet of four.
They were sourced from the Chelsea department store Peter Jones by Her Majesty’s favourite couturier, Stewart Parvin.
READ MORE: Sweden’s royals dazzle in three tiaras at state banquet in Stockholm
Mr Parvin told the Daily Mail in April 2012: “The beauty of a handmade outfit is that it hangs just right but, of course, we have a few tricks up our sleeve.
“I just pop a couple of weights into the hemline of her dresses and coats and it makes them hang beautifully. If there is a flap in the coat then I will sew in one on each side of the split to even it up.
“And sometimes if she is wearing a lightweight chiffon skirt I will sew in a smaller lead weight the size of a pea or even a length of chain.”
Mr Parvin went on to describe the late monarch’s style in general, saying: “People don’t often realise it but the Queen is a classic beauty and has unbelievable style.
“She is quite unique among my clients in that I can’t think of anything I have put on her that I have had to say, ‘oh, you shouldn’t wear that one’. Everything works.
“She has an amazing complexion and I can put her in any colour you care to mention – from subtle beige and golds to fuchsia pink and lime green.”
The Queen reportedly told Kate about the curtain weights, and she uses them under skirts that have been made with lighter fabrics.
This has prevented fashion faux-pas moments over the last few years. However, the Royal Family’s fashion rules are constantly changing with the times, and Kate has been seen wearing short hemlines, or choosing to go without tights, in recent years – and so has Meghan Markle.
Source link