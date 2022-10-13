Queen was ‘fed up’ with Kate breaking royal protocol

There have been many occasions in the past where a gust of wind has caused Kate, the Princess of Wales’, dress or skirt to fly up. One of these was in Bhutan in July 2019, when Kate and Prince William met with the King and Queen of Bhutan in Thimpu.

Kate’s skirt was said to have flown up while she played a sport popular in Bhutan, archery.

This fashion blunder thus drew comparisons to previous occasions, such as when William and Kate visited New Delhi in 2016.

During a wreath-laying service at the India Gate in the capital, where the royal couple was visiting in April of that year, a gust of wind blew Kate’s dress.

The Duchess was wearing a cream Emilia Wickstead dress with a flowing skirt.

