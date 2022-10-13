Raducanu could follow in Zverev and Murray footsteps over injury woes

He did the same for Murray when the pair started their partnership all the way back in 2006, turning him into arguably one of the most physically fit athletes on the tour with a body fat percentage of around “nine to ten per cent” during his best-ever career season in 2016. And Green’s knowledge will be vital for Raducanu, who has suffered with everything from blistering to a bad back in her freshman year on the WTA circuit.

Raducanu’s tennis isn’t the problem that has seen her fail to get beyond a semi-final anywhere since winning the US Open 13 months ago, with the Bromley teenager proving her ability when she lifted that title as an 18-year-old qualifier. It’s her fitness that has let her down time and time again this year, showing that what she needed all along wasn’t a regular coach, it was a fitness coach.

And Green is arguably the best in the business, most recently working with 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem as the Austrian mounted a comeback from a wrist injury. While Raducanu will need a mentor to coach her in her tennis, it’s the physical work behind the scenes with one consistent mentor that will be the most valuable to her at this stage, and the physical conditioning specialist could well become the most important hire of her career.