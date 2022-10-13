Remembering the life of Michael Biggins

Michael Brendan Biggins, 39, of Prospect, formerly of Hermitage, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.

Mike was born on Aug. 19, 1983. He was raised in Hermitage and was a graduate of Hickory High School, where he played varsity soccer. He received a bachelor’s degree from Thiel College, Greenville, and his

master’s degree from Geneva College, Beaver Falls.

Mike was currently a manager in the development department of Chaberton Energy, a solar company based out of Maryland.

He was energetically involved in supporting his children in their activities. He coached both soccer and baseball and was the president of the Prospect Boys and Girls Club (PBGC).

Mike loved the outdoors, hunting, and sharing time in the woods with his children. He had a wide variety of interests, which included studying history and genealogy, cheering on the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers,

listening to music, and meticulously maintaining his property.

He is survived by his wife, Samantha (Brooks) Biggins; his greatly loved daughters, Madelyn and Annie; and his son, Elias; his mother, Nancy Antonino; his father, Brian Biggins and his wife Debra; a brother, Rory

Biggins; a stepsister, Hannah Palmer (Jeremy); his father and mother-in-law, Larry and Rachel Brooks; many brothers and sisters-in-law; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; a brother, Brendan P. Biggins; and a brother-in-law, Adam L. Brooks.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Prospect Boys and Girls Club, 7190 Country Club Rd., Butler, PA 16001.

Calling hours: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (10-16-22) in J. BRADLEY MCGONIGLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral service: Private.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.