Sarah Ferguson ‘dismissed’ daughters Beatrice & Eugenie ‘signals’

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, left the Royal Family in 1996 after she divorced Prince Andrew, so she doesn’t always appear at royal events. But she did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral where her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie displayed respect to their mother by insisting she walk ahead. Fergie, however, “hung back to be the last in the queue”.
The trio were pictured on several occasions throughout the sombre day alongside Eugenie and Beatrice’s respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
Body language expert Judi James said: “The body language of the three women was especially poignant and telling at the Queen’s funeral and perfectly illustrated the ongoing loyalty, support and love they all share.
“When the group entered the church in a line both daughters looked back with some concern to urge their mother to join them and walk in before them.
“Fergie, who had hung back to be the last in the queue, dismissed their flapping hand signals though and insisted on going in behind them.
The Duchess of York was present for the monarch’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey and the committal service held at Windsor Castle later in the day.
Sarah was seated in between her son-in-law Edoardo and her daughter Eugenie for the poignant Windsor service.
The Duchess of York had previously not attended the funeral of Prince Philip in April 2021.
The guest list for Prince Philip’s funeral was reduced to 30 immediate family members and close friends due to the Covid restrictions, so Sarah was one of many who knew the Duke who didn’t attend the funeral.
Sarah was also absent from Prince Philip’s memorial service which was held at Westminster Abbey earlier this year.
Sarah has attended some royal weddings over the last decade, however, including her daughter Princess Eugenie’s in 2018.
Earlier that year, Sarah was also a guest at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
While Sarah was at the Queen’s funeral as a support to her daughters and ex-husband, the Duchess of York was known to have a bond with the late monarch too.
Sarah and Andrew were entrusted by the Queen to look after her two corgis, Sandy and Muick, after she died.
Sarah told the Henley Literary Festival the two adorable pooches were “national treasures” and that they had “been taught well”, according to the Telegraph.
The Yorks already owned five Norfolk terriers, and Sarah noted: “They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now.”
While staying at Royal Lodge, Andrew’s royal residence in Windsor, Sarah reportedly used to walk the corgis with the Queen at nearby Frogmore House.
