Sarah Ferguson ‘dismissed’ daughters Beatrice & Eugenie ‘signals’

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, left the Royal Family in 1996 after she divorced Prince Andrew, so she doesn’t always appear at royal events. But she did attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral where her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie displayed respect to their mother by insisting she walk ahead. Fergie, however, “hung back to be the last in the queue”.

The trio were pictured on several occasions throughout the sombre day alongside Eugenie and Beatrice’s respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Body language expert Judi James said: “The body language of the three women was especially poignant and telling at the Queen’s funeral and perfectly illustrated the ongoing loyalty, support and love they all share.

“When the group entered the church in a line both daughters looked back with some concern to urge their mother to join them and walk in before them.

“Fergie, who had hung back to be the last in the queue, dismissed their flapping hand signals though and insisted on going in behind them.

READ MORE: Queen gifted three royal brides tiaras – but Kate & Meghan missed out